Kazakh ruling party leader set to retain lower house speaker role
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:50 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's lower house nominated ruling Amanar party leader Yerlan Koshanov as speaker on Wednesday, meaning he is likely to retain the position he had held before the snap election this month.
Amanat won the vote and continues to dominate the lower house which is now due to also nominate a candidate for prime minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
