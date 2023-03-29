BJP Kerala chief booked for alleged remarks against Left women leaders

A case has been registered by the police against Kerala BJP President, K Surendran, in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against women CPI(M) leaders. The case was registered against him on the complaint by CPI(M) leader and former MP C S Sujatha, police said. An FIR under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC has been registered at Cantonment police station, they said. While the offence under section 354 A carries a maximum punishment of one year jail term, the one under section 509 provides for a maximum of three years imprisonment. Surendran, during a Mahila Morcha event organised in Thrissur on Sunday, had courted controversy by allegedly making derogatory remarks involving body shaming and racism against women leaders of the CPI(M). The BJP state president's comments were condemned by both the CPI(M) and the Congress party. The Left party had termed his remarks as ''misogynistic''. Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, had condemned Surendran's remarks and sought an apology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)