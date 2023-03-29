Left Menu

No talks with Imran Khan unless he apologises: Pak PM Shehbaz

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:56 IST
No talks with Imran Khan unless he apologises: Pak PM Shehbaz
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ruled out any talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan unless the former premier admits his wrongdoings and issues a public apology.

While addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday, prime minister Sharif criticised Khan by calling him a ''fraud'' and said it is impossible to talk to someone who ''looted the country, attacked the judiciary and did not believe in the Constitution and justice'', Geo News reported.

The joint session of parliament was summoned last week to discuss the key issues confronting Pakistan and provide guidelines to deal with those issues.

“I believe no discussions can be held with a person who consistently and condescendingly rejects invitations for talks on everything - be it COVID-19, the state of terrorism in the country, the apex committee meeting or the Kashmir conference,'' Sharif was quoted as saying.

Referring to the recent fiasco witnessed during the court proceeding of the PTI chief, Sharif said that a certain ''favourite'' does not appear before any court, no matter how many notices have been issued to him, it said.

''He gets an extension in different courts in the dark of the night and makes a mockery of the judiciary,'' Sharif said, criticising Khan for his remarks against a sitting woman judge and the fact that no action has been taken in this case so far.

''Khan made false cases against the opposition when he was in government and signed an agreement with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and violated it,'' the premier said while listing the wrongdoings of the former PTI government.

Calling out Khan for pushing the country towards bankruptcy, the prime minister reiterated that the current coalition headed by the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) government ''saved the country''.

''Today, the IMF is taking guarantees from us at every step. We have fulfilled all the conditions of the IMF. Congratulations to the finance minister who finalised the terms of the deal with the Fund,'' Sharif said.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is awaiting a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based global money lender, which was originally due to be disbursed in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023