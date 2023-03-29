Ruckus in Assam Assembly over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; 3 MLAs suspended

The Assam Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a ruckus after the Congress introduced an Adjournment Motion to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha following a court verdict.

Following a high drama in the House, Speaker Biswajit Daimary was forced to adjourn the House twice, and suspended two Congress MLAs and an Independent legislator for the entire day. The Congress MLAs attended the House wearing black dresses.

Opposing the Adjournment Motion raised by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wondered if the Congress leader is not objecting to Gandhi's views as he had torn a copy of an ordinance which could have saved him.

The Speaker later rejected the Motion.

As soon as the Question Hour was over, Daimary allowed Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia to raise the notice and asked him to speak on the admissibility of the motion. ''We want to send a resolution to the President of India requesting her to uphold the Constitution. The Constitution is same for all and the executive must act fairly to protect it,'' the Congress leader said.

Saikia cited various clauses to buttress his point the Constitution was violated by the disqualification of Gandhi. Replying to the motion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, ''It's unprecedented that we're expressing opinions on a judicial matter here. I know that a decision was taken at Congress Legislature Party last night to create noise here.'' When Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party Rakibul Hussain objected to the statement, Sarma later withdrew the portion of his claim that someone from the opposition party had informed him of their plans on Tuesday night. This led to a noisy scene with Congress MLAs, followed by all other opposition members from AIUDF, CPI(M) and an Independent MLA, moving to the well of the House. They raised slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi, the Constitution and democracy, and displayed placards. The BJP members too rushed to the well and raised slogans denouncing Gandhi. Daimary then adjourned the House for 15 minutes. As soon as the House reassembled, Sarma stood to give his reply, which was objected to by all opposition members saying ''the matter was over''. As the chief minister insisted on giving a reply even if the sitting is extended till midnight, Congress MLAs and Independent member Akhil Gogoi again trooped to the well. Daimary repeatedly asked Gogoi and others to return to their seats but in vain. The Speaker then suspended Gogoi for the day and ordered Marshals to take him out. However, Congress MLAs, led by Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar, made a ring to protect Gogoi and the Marshals could take the Independent MLA out of the House after a brief struggle.

Sarma then said, ''I propose that Akhil Gogoi and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha be expelled for this entire session till April 5.'' The budget session of the Assam Assembly is scheduled to end on that day. Immediately after that, Daimary suspended Purkayastha and Sikdar from the House for the entire day. The House marshals took all three legislators out of the House. The Speaker then adjourned the House for 20 minutes again. As soon as the House resumed, the chief minister urged the Speaker not to accept the Adjournment Motion, asserting that a judicial verdict cannot be criticised and the court is not in Assam.

Sarma said Gandhi is a victim of his own act of tearing the ordinance brought to give relief to elected representatives, who would be convicted of two or more years of imprisonment. Gandhi had opposed the ordinance at that time and tore the ordinance in a press conference as a token of protest. Sarma said, ''I believe he (Gandhi) is the supreme leader of Debabrata Saikia. Rahul Gandhi himself wanted that disqualification should be instant if an MP or MLA is sentenced to two or more years in prison. Are you (Congress MLAs) opposing Rahul Gandhi then?" ''If tomorrow I am convicted, will BJP members wear black dresses? No, they will move a higher court,'' the chief minister said. He also criticised the Opposition party for taking out a march in the morning from the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition to the gate of the Assembly building. Reacting to Sarma's statements, Hussain said Gandhi had torn apart the ordinance but never imagined that he himself would be a ''victim of a conspiracy'' in future. In reply to this, Sarma said Gandhi is an immature politician, which again led to a noisy scene as Congress members protested.

Stating that court orders and disqualification from Parliament should not be discussed in the Assembly, the Speaker rejected the Adjournment Motion. Opposing the Speaker's decision and questioning why a resolution was adopted regarding a BBC documentary on Gujarat riots when it was not related to Assam, the entire opposition staged a walkout for the rest of the day.

