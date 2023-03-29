Left Menu

UP: BJP to organise programs on foundation day, Ambedkar's birth anniversary

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:02 IST
UP: BJP to organise programs on foundation day, Ambedkar's birth anniversary
The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold various programs on the party's foundation day on April 6 and on the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

The decision was made during a meeting of party office bearers and regional presidents attended by BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and general secretary organisation Dharmpal Singh.

Addressing the party members, Chaudhary said due to an increase in the party's mass base, the conspiracies of the opposition against it have also increased. ''We have to work for success in upcoming local bodies poll. The development work done by our government will help us in achieving success,'' he said.

