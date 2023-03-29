TDP would return to power in AP, will strive to "rebuild" the state: Chandrababu Naidu

Alleging that Andhra Pradesh suffered enormously under the present YSR Congress regime, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his party would return to power in the State in the next Assembly elections in 2024 and strive to make it a developed one.

Naidu, who was addressing the TDP's 41st formation day celebrations here said TDP took its birth in Hyderabad and that the party should regain its past glory in Telangana. He claimed that Andhra Pradesh suffered more damage due to the misrule of YSR Congress than due to the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Alleging that violent incidents and drugs are being witnessed in Andhra Pradesh now, he said a ''rebellion'' has begun in the State as evident in the victory of TDP in the recent Legislative Assembly polls from Graduates' constituencies. ''You will soon see this rebellion among people. TDP should come to power again. This is a historical necessity. We will (come to power). We will initiate the reconstruction of the state and TDP will take the responsibility of improving things in the state,'' he said. Naidu, who charged that the YSR Congress government ''played games'' in the issue of AP's capital city claimed that all Telugus across the world should be anguished about the present situation. Paying rich tributes to TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N T Rama Rao, he said NTR introduced path-breaking measures in welfare and administration like one kg rice for two rupees, abolition of 'Patel, Patwari' system to decentralize administration at the grassroots level. Naidu recalled the initiatives taken by him as the then Chief Minister of undivided AP for the promotion of IT, including by meeting the likes of Bill Gates in Hyderabad. He cited the establishment of an international airport and the 'Genome Valley' (an organized cluster for Life Sciences R&D and manufacturing activities where Bharat Biotech developed the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin) in Hyderabad as examples for his initiatives. PIT SJR SJR KH

