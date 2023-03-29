LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexican president vows to deliver justice for migrants killed in fire

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Mexican president vows to deliver justice for migrants killed in fire MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday vowed to bring to justice whoever was responsible for the deaths of 38 migrants in a fire at a migrant holding center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez this week.

Authorities believe the fire late on Monday, which killed mostly men from Guatemala and other Central American countries, was started by migrants setting alight mattresses in an act of protest when they discovered they would be deported. Brazil's Lula expected to reschedule China trip to April 11, minister says

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to reschedule his visit to China to April 11, his press secretary, Paulo Pimenta, said on Wednesday. Lula was supposed to depart to China last weekend, but the trip was postponed after he was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia caused by influenza A.

Nine Colombian soldiers killed in ELN attack, troubling peace talks BOGOTA - Nine Colombian soldiers were killed in an attack by guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) near the country's border with Venezuela on Wednesday, throwing peace negotiations between the rebel group and the government into question.

The attack, one of the most serious in recent months, took place in a rural area of El Carmen municipality in Colombia's Norte de Santander province, an important region for growing coca and producing cocaine. Brazil's Lula to finalize fiscal framework proposal on Wednesday, says minister

SAO PAULO - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Wednesday to finalize the proposal for a new fiscal framework, Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said. Talking to reporters, Padilha said the leaders of Brazil's Congress have indicated that, once submitted, the fiscal rules should be quickly approved.

Peruvian prosecutors probe president, ex-president for alleged money laundering LIMA - Peruvian prosecutors are investigating President Dina Boluarte and former President Pedro Castillo for allegedly laundering money as part of a criminal organization, the attorney general's office said on Twitter on Tuesday. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao)

