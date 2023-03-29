BJP, Congress will be rejected: Kumaraswamy ahead of Karnataka polls

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, said that in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election, both the national parties (BJP and Congress) will be rejected and the people will elect a regional party. Talking to ANI, he said, "This time, Kannadigas have decided and are mentally prepared to elect a regional party, and both the national parties will be rejected".

Responding to the allegations of being called the "B Team", he said, "Both BJP and Congress are saying that we are the B-Team of the other, but I would like to say that we are the B-Team of Kannadigas". Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also exuded confidence in winning the state Assembly polls slated to take place on May 10.

"BJP is an ever-ready party with strong organisation and we are prepared for the polls. We have done a lot of Abhiyan (campaigns) where the response of the people was tremendous. The double-engine government has done a good job in terms of infrastructure and others. People cutting across all sections have shown a great deal of support. I am sure that on May 13, BJP will get an absolute majority," Bommai said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said that the party will win the polls and the high command with the opinion of the victorious candidates will decide the chief ministerial face.

"Congress is making efforts to highlight the corruption of the BJP government. Our workers have worked at the booth level. We have all possibility of us winning the elections which is why the Prime Minister is sending his cabinet ministers to Karnataka and he himself and the Home Minister is visiting the state," he said. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

The voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)