U.S. condemns Myanmar's decision to abolish 40 political parties
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 23:54 IST
The United States on Wednesday condemned the decision by Myanmar's ruling junta to abolish 40 political parties, including the former ruling party National League for Democracy.
State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that any election without the participation of all stakeholders in Myanmar cannot be considered free or fair.
