Brazil's Bolsonaro says will not lead the opposition, will work with his party
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 05:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 05:20 IST
Brazilian former president Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he will not lead an opposition against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but he will collaborate with his political party, the Liberal Party.
Bolsonaro's spoke to a CNN Brasil journalist in the airport's boarding area, moments before traveling to Brazil.
