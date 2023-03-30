Left Menu

New rules for Goa casinos soon, says CM during Budget speech

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:55 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
New rules for casinos, including off-shore ones, will be notified soon under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, an official said in Panaji on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his Budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the official said.

The rules will streamline the sector and also speak of giving power of issuing tickets to the 'Gaming Commissioner', he said.

Goa has six off shore casinos, while several five-star hotels also operate casinos.

