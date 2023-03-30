New rules for Goa casinos soon, says CM during Budget speech
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
New rules for casinos, including off-shore ones, will be notified soon under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, an official said in Panaji on Thursday.
The announcement was made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his Budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the official said.
The rules will streamline the sector and also speak of giving power of issuing tickets to the 'Gaming Commissioner', he said.
Goa has six off shore casinos, while several five-star hotels also operate casinos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budget
- Diu Public Gambling Act
- Assembly
- Pramod Sawant
- Panaji
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MORNING BID EUROPE-Pride and prudence expected in UK budget
Budget all-inclusive, growth good considering previous years' figures: Fadnavis
Hunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in UK budget
Uttarakhand finance minister tables FY24 budget in state assembly
London stocks fall as Prudential drops, spring budget in focus