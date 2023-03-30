China banking and insurance regulator chairman meets StanChart CEO

Guo Shuqing, chairman of China's banking and insurance regulator, met with Standard Chartered Chief Executive Bill Winters on March 28, China's banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday.

Both sides exchanged views on the global economic and financial situation, the high-level opening up of China's financial sector, and Standard Chartered's development in China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)