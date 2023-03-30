Left Menu

LG forced power dept to send proposal to stop free electricity to farmers: Atishi

No immediate reaction was available from the LG office over the ministers allegation.She said that a file from the Power department was received by her earlier in the day which proposed to stop free electricity for farmers and the chambers of lawyers in Delhi.Power department officials said there is a lot of pressure from LG and BJP leaders to stop free electricity provided by the Delhi government, Atishi claimed, and wondered how could such a proposal come without approval of the Chief Minister or the minister concerned.This proposal has been prepared under pressure from the LG.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:10 IST
LG forced power dept to send proposal to stop free electricity to farmers: Atishi
Delhi Power minister Atishi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Power minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that her department has been forced by Lt Governor VK Saxena to prepare a proposal to stop free electricity to farmers and lawyers' chambers. No immediate reaction was available from the LG office over the minister's allegation.

She said that a file from the Power department was received by her earlier in the day which proposed to stop free electricity for farmers and the chambers of lawyers in Delhi.

''Power department officials said there is a lot of pressure from LG and BJP leaders to stop free electricity provided by the Delhi government,'' Atishi claimed, and wondered how could such a proposal come without approval of the Chief Minister or the minister concerned.

''This proposal has been prepared under pressure from the LG. I want to say to him that you hate AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, but I request you not to hate us so much that you also come to hate even people of Delhi including farmers and lawyers,'' she said.

''Free electricity scheme will not be stopped till Kejriwal is there,'' the minister stressed.

Under a Delhi government scheme, the city farmers receive free electricity and lawyers subsidy on electricity for their chambers.

Domestic electricity consumption up to 200 units per month is free, while users whose monthly consumption is 201 to 400 units are paid 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850, under the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023