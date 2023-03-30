Left Menu

AAP launches nationwide poster campaign against the PM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a nationwide poster campaign with slogans like "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" in 22 states, said AAP's state convener Gopal Rai on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:43 IST
AAP launches nationwide poster campaign against the PM
AAP's Gopal Rai launching the campaign (Photo/Gopal Rai Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a nationwide poster campaign with slogans like "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" in 22 states, said AAP's state convener Gopal Rai on Thursday. Gopal Rai also alleged at a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in ending the country's democratic systems instead of fixing the education-health system and removing unemployment.

Posters in Hindi, English and all other regional languages are being put up in 22 states across the country. "This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how PM Modi failed in fulfilling his promise to farmers, took away the rights of laborers, suppressed students in universities. PM Narendra Modi is engaged in ending the country's democratic systems," he alleged Rai said that from April 10, similar posters would be put up at universities across the nation to make students aware about the campaign.

Earlier, on March 23 AAP held a big public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao', which was addressed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023