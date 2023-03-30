Left Menu

On Sri Rama Navami, political parties set up 'Paanaka' counters to woo voters in poll-bound Karnataka

With the Karnataka Assembly elections only a few weeks away, political parties did not miss the opportunity to catch the attention of voters during the Sri Rama Navami festival on Thursday.In keeping with Karnatakas age-old tradition of celebrating Sri Rama Navami by distributing Paanaka or Sharbat and Kosambari at public places, various socio-religious groups set up their Prasad offerings to God distribution pandals in many parts of the city.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:28 IST
On Sri Rama Navami, political parties set up 'Paanaka' counters to woo voters in poll-bound Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

With the Karnataka Assembly elections only a few weeks away, political parties did not miss the opportunity to catch the attention of voters during the Sri Rama Navami festival on Thursday.

In keeping with Karnataka's age-old tradition of celebrating Sri Rama Navami by distributing 'Paanaka' or 'Sharbat' and 'Kosambari' at public places, various socio-religious groups set up their 'Prasad' (offerings to God) distribution pandals in many parts of the city. 'Paanaka' are generally made of cantaloupe, Bael or lemonade since they -- as also Kosambari (a salad generally made of drenched green gram, grated coconut, and chilli, seasoned with mustard seeds and coriander) -- have a cooling effect on the body to beat the heat during summer.

What was interesting this time was the 'Prasad' counters put up by political parties. Since the Model Code of Conduct is in force, they chose not to put up their party flags but dropped subtle hints for the people.

It was the flags and festoons that made the distinction for people to identify the political party behind these Pandals.

In Bengaluru, many such 'Prasad' distribution counters popped up in close proximity.

In Thurahalli, there was a pandal dotted with saffron flags and yellow marigold flowers and those distributing them sported saffron scarves around their neck. Hardly 50 metres away, there was another counter with 'Torana' made of 'green' mango leaves. People said they were set up by the BJP and Congress, respectively.

Volunteers of the two pandals were competing with each other to draw every passer-by. They did not even let go of a school bus till 'Paanaka' was served to the driver and school children seated inside.

Similar pandals were seen in JP Nagar, Madivala, Chikpet, Chamarajpet, JC Road, and Banashankari, among others. Assembly elections will take place in Karnataka on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023