Bolsonaro lands back in Brazil to lead right-wing opposition

Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro returned from three months in the United States on Thursday, welcomed back by hundreds of chanting supporters at the Brasilia airport before heading straight into meetings with his political party. Bolsonaro, who never formally conceded defeat in last year's election, has vowed to lead the opposition to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, raising the stakes for the new government after a highly polarized election.

Supporters with Brazil flags draped around their shoulders sang the national anthem and chanted "legend" at the arrivals area of the airport amid tight security. "We are here to receive our president. His job will be to sort out this mess. The Lula government is just doing everything wrong," said 45-year-old small business owner Anderson Clayton, wrapped in a Brazil flag.

Bolsonaro left for the United States two days before he was due to hand over the presidential sash to Lula on Jan. 1. He said he needed rest, but critics say he was avoiding the risks of over a dozen legal investigations

he may face in Brazil. Legal probes have focused on his attacks against Brazil's voting system and

alleged role in encouraging supporters to

storm government buildings in Jan. 8 riots that recalled the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Bolsonaro, who holds former U.S. President Donald Trump as his political idol, attended the Conservative Political Action Conference this month in Washington where he questioned the result of the October election narrowly won by Lula and said his mission in Brazil was "still not over." The 68-year-old former president went from the Brasilia airport to the offices of his conservative Liberal Party (PL), which became the largest party in the House and the second largest in the Senate after the last election.

His return to Brazil has been eagerly awaited by PL leader Valdemar Costa Neto, who wants Bolsonaro to lead the party into municipal elections next year. Costa Neto has said Bolsonaro was losing political capital by staying in Florida and expects his party to triple its slate of elected mayors across Brazil with the help of the former president, who can draw crowds by firing up anti-Lula sentiment.

"Bolsonaro will lead the opposition and travel around Brazil preaching the party's ... values ​​and helping the PL grow," he told Reuters, outlining a plan for a right-wing comeback in the 2026 presidential elections. PROBES

Mobilizing the 58 million voters who backed him last year will not be an easy task for the former army captain, according to political analysts. Plenty of potential rivals on the right will have the advantage of holding public office in coming years. "If Bolsonaro cannot quickly show that he can lead, the right will look for other leaders, like the governors of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais," said Andre Cesar at Hold Legislative Advisors, a public policy consultancy.

Bolsonaro has also hurt his standing with many center-right parties after the Jan. 8 riots by his supporters and probes into his attacks on Brazil's democratic institutions, said Leonardo Barreto at Vector Consultancy in Brasilia. His reputation as an anti-corruption crusader has been marred by an alleged attempt to receive gifts of

jewelry from the king of Saudi Arabia valued at $3.2 million that were seized by customs officials in 2021 because they had not been declared.

Bolsonaro must also calibrate his plans with the popularity of his wife Michelle, who is emerging as a charismatic figure running PL outreach to women. Barreto said her ambitions may provide an outlet for the ex-president's supporters if legal probes lead electoral authorities bar him from seeking office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)