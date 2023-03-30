Left Menu

Khattar offers prayers at Mansa Devi Temple on Ram Navami

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:38 IST
Khattar offers prayers at Mansa Devi Temple on Ram Navami
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on Ram Navami and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of people of the state, an official statement said.

He performed yajna amid chanting of mantras and also inaugurated a blood donation awareness camp on the temple premises, according to the statement.

Ambala MP and former Union Minister Ratan Lal Kataria, Chief Administrator Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board and Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023