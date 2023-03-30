US House speaker says Republicans could act on their own on debt ceiling

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that Republicans could act on their own on the U.S. government's debt ceiling if President Joe Biden does not negotiate.

Biden, a Democrat, has insisted that Republicans who control the House of Representatives raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling without conditions and produce a fiscal 2024 spending plan before he will engage in talks about spending.

