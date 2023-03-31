Left Menu

White House: Russian spying charges against U.S. reporter "ridiculous"

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 00:22 IST
The White House dismissed espionage charges against a Wall Street Journal reporter detained by Russia as ridiculous and said there was no reason to believe the charges are accurate.

"These espionage charges are ridiculous. The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing.

