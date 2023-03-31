Left Menu

CM Kejriwal to hold review meeting on Delhi's COVID-19 situation

The national capital recorded 295 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 09:22 IST
CM Kejriwal to hold review meeting on Delhi's COVID-19 situation
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Friday hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation amid a spurt in cases in the national capital, officials said.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and senior officials will be present at the meeting.

On Thursday, Bharadwaj met with Health department officials to take stock of the situation following which he announced that Kejriwal would hold a review.

The health minister had said Kejriwal would be apprised of the results of the mock drill held in government-run hospitals last week and the measures taken by other states also witnessing a spike in cases. The national capital recorded 295 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department. On Wednesday, the city logged 300 cases, the first time since August 31, and two deaths while the positivity rate had jumped to 13.89 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023