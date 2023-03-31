Left Menu

Speaker Birla calls for deepening India-Israel cooperation to combat terrorism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:33 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called for deeper cooperation between India and Israel to combat terrorism, saying a common strategy will give a new direction to the world in the fight against the scourge.

Birla also said that in the changing global dynamics, the relations between India and Israel have become more important.

He made these remarks while welcoming an Israeli parliamentary delegation to India.

The delegation, led by Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset (Parliament) of Israel, is in India at the joint invitation of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker Birla.

The delegation is visiting India between March 31 and April 4.

This is the first visit of Ohana to any country after assuming office of the Speaker, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Birla said that Israel and India have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and underscored that the two countries share a robust democratic heritage and as fellow democracies both have many similarities, including respecting diverse cultures and following democratic values. He observed that in the changing global dynamics, the relations between India and Israel have become more important.

Cautioning against the growing scourge of terrorism, Birla said terrorism is an area of common concern for India and Israel. Democratic countries like India and Israel should deepen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Birla stressed.

He emphasised that a common strategy of India and Israel will give a new direction to the world in the fight against terrorism.

Referring to the Jewish community in India, he said that India has always supported and provided a safe ecosystem to them. Speaking about the popularity of India as a tourist destination for the Israeli youth, Birla called for more travel and tourism between the two nations and encouraged more people from Israel to visit India.

Speaking on this occasion, Ohana said that both India and Israel are old civilisations and the relationship between the countries has been strengthened over the period of time.

Referring to India's progress, he said it is rising miraculously in all sectors. He expressed hope that the bilateral relations between India and Israel will be further strengthened and collectively both will deal with the global challenges, the statement added.

