All India Fishermen Congress to hold 'Parliament march' in support of Rahul Gandhi

The party wing will also raise issues being faced by fishermen across the country, a statement issued by AIFC chairman S Armstrong Fernando said.Congress leaders K C Venugopal, K Raju, T N Prathapan and several other party MPs will attend the protest march.The AIFCs Parliament march will be a show of strength of fishermen from across the country and it will reflect the agitation of the organisation towards the undemocratic witch-hunt against Rahul Gandhi by the Modi government, the statement said.Rahul Gandhi has been standing for the rights of fishermen.

The All India Fishermen Congress (AIFC) will undertake a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi on Monday with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary organisation K C Venugopal expected to participate.

Kharge will inaugurate the 'Parliament march' at Jantar Mantar at 10 AM. The party wing will also raise issues being faced by fishermen across the country, a statement issued by AIFC chairman S Armstrong Fernando said.

Congress leaders K C Venugopal, K Raju, T N Prathapan and several other party MPs will attend the protest march.

The AIFC's Parliament march will be a show of strength of fishermen from across the country and it will reflect the agitation of the organisation towards the ''undemocratic witch-hunt'' against Rahul Gandhi by the Modi government, the statement said.

''Rahul Gandhi has been standing for the rights of fishermen. The ongoing intimidation of Rahul Gandhi is affecting the poor sections of this country as well as the fishermen also,'' it said.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 23 after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

