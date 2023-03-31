Left Menu

Election officials search CM Bommai’s car in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:42 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Election officials on Friday intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car when he was on his way to a temple in Bengaluru Rural district.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10.

A video showing officials checking the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car -- as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday -- when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.

''Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey,'' sources added. PTI GMS RS GMS ANE GMS 3/14/2023 SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

