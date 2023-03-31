Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov: Russia ready to respond to 'existential threats'

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:03 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia faced "existential threats" to its security and development from "unfriendly states" as he presented President Vladimir Putin with an updated foreign policy doctrine.

Lavrov told a televised meeting of the Kremlin's Security Council that the new concept would outline how Russia could take "symmetrical and asymmetric measures in response to unfriendly actions against Russia", referring to "unprecedented pressure" being placed on Russia by its Western foes.

