Yediyurappa and BJP Parliamentary Board will take a call on fielding Vijayendra from Varuna

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa along with the Parliamentary Board will take a call on fielding the latter's son B Y Vijayendra from Varuna constituency, from where Congress leader Siddaramaiah is slated to contest. Bommai’s statement came a day after Yediyurappa, a former CM, did not rule out the possibility of Vijayendra taking on Siddaramaiah in Varuna in Mysuru district in the May 10 Assembly elections. ''As our senior leader B S Yediyurappa has said we (BJP) will give a tough fight (in Varuna) and he has wished to field Vijayendra, which is also the desire of the people of that area. The final decision will be taken by Yediyurappa as well as the BJP Parliamentary Board,” Bommai told reporters outside Ghati Subrahmanya Temple near here.

