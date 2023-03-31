Left Menu

Assam Assembly pays tribute to ‘Bodofa’ on ‘chatra divas’

The Assam Assembly on Friday paid rich tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma on his birth anniversary, which the state is observing as chatra divas students day from this year.Speaker Biswajit Daimary led the House in remembering the contributions of Brahma towards society and the Bodo community in particular.

The Assam Assembly on Friday paid rich tributes to 'Bodofa' Upendranath Brahma on his birth anniversary, which the state is observing as 'chatra divas' (students' day) from this year.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary led the House in remembering the contributions of Brahma towards society and the Bodo community in particular. Brahma, who was honoured with the title 'Bodofa' (guardian of the Bodos) posthumously, was a leader of the Bodo community who died of a terminal illness at the age of 34 years in 1990.

In September last year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the State government would celebrate Brahma's birthday on March 31 every year as 'Chatra Divas'. Daimary, who also hails from the Bodo community, said, "From a very humble background, Brahma rose to be a leader of the Bodos through his vision. He worked tirelessly for the uplift of the community.

"He gave up a government job and his family life for the cause of his people. On his birth anniversary, we pay our tributes to him". Bodoland People's Front (BPF) legislator Durga Das Boro recalled his close association with Brahma and how Bodofa's leadership quality was apparent from a young age.

Manoranjan Talukdar of the CPI(M) said Brahma and the Bodo community had to strive for a long to get their rightful dues and stressed that those in power should be able to address the legitimate aspirations of all sections of people.

"It took us long to meet the aspirations of the Bodos. We should act faster in meeting the aspirations of other communities," he added.

AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam said "His life has shown that much can be achieved even in a short period. We should all draw inspiration from him". Ministers Pijush Hazarika and Atul Bora, UPPL legislator Gobinda Basumatary and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi also spoke on various facets of Brahma's life and struggle for the rights of the Bodo community in the over hour-long discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

