Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says

Lukashenko, the only person to have served as president since the countrys independence from the Soviet Union, delivered his annual address amid escalating tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.Both he and Putin have alleged that Western powers want to ruin Russia and Belarus.Putin and I will decide and introduce here, if necessary, strategic weapons, and they must understand this, the scoundrels abroad, who today are trying to blow us up from inside and outside, the Belarusian leader said.

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:54 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Russian strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed in Belarus along with part of Russia's tactical nuclear arsenal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that his country intended to deploy tactical, comparatively short-range and small-yield nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The strategic nuclear weapons such as missile-borne warheads that Lukashenko mentioned during his state-of-the nation address would pose an even greater threat, if Moscow moves them to the territory of its neighbour and ally.

Belarus was a staging ground for amassing Russian troops before the invasion of Ukraine a little over 13 months ago. Lukashenko, the only person to have served as president since the country's independence from the Soviet Union, delivered his annual address amid escalating tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Both he and Putin have alleged that Western powers want to ruin Russia and Belarus.

“Putin and I will decide and introduce here, if necessary, strategic weapons, and they must understand this, the scoundrels abroad, who today are trying to blow us up from inside and outside,'' the Belarusian leader said. ''We will stop at nothing to protect our countries, our state and their peoples.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

