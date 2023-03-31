Left Menu

MFI loans grow 20 pc in December quarter: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:14 IST
MFI loans grow 20 pc in December quarter: Report

The gross micro loans portfolio grew 20 per cent to Rs 3.16 lakh crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as compared to the year-ago period, a report said on Friday.

The gross loan portfolio growth came at 5.5 per cent when compared to the September quarter, according to the report by credit information company Crif Microlend.

Delinquencies of advances overdue for over 90 days by value declined 1.7 per cent while as a percentage of overall advances, it was at 2 per cent at the end of December 2022 as against 2.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

The coronavirus pandemic had impacted the microfinance sector as field agents were unable to visit borrowers to extend loans and also ensure timely repayments.

The report said that non-bank finance companies continue to dominate the market with a 35.7 per cent share, followed by banks at 33.5 per cent and small finance banks at 16.9 per cent.

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

