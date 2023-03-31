Left Menu

Mexico picks first woman to head electoral body amid political row

"I don't know her, I know her family and they are progressive and democratic people and honest people," he told a news conference following her selection. "She is an experienced woman," he added, pointing to her three decades at the INE.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 21:28 IST
Mexico picks first woman to head electoral body amid political row

Mexican lawmakers on Friday for the first time chose a woman to head the National Electoral Institute (INE), as the electoral authority faces a bruising struggle with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Guadalupe Taddei, 59, will take over from Lorenzo Cordova amid intense political scrutiny of the body, including attempts by the president to slim down the INE's budget and offices.

Taddei, who was selected via a lottery system, is related to some political appointees of the president, though Lopez Obrador stressed he was not personally acquainted with her. "I don't know her, I know her family and they are progressive and democratic people and honest people," he told a news conference following her selection.

"She is an experienced woman," he added, pointing to her three decades at the INE. Taddei will oversee the 2024 presidential elections.

The approval of several contentious legislative changes to the INE last month prompted huge marches across the country in protest. The reform was challenged by the Supreme Court earlier this month, however, potentially blocking it. Lopez Obrador has said the reforms strengthen democracy and reduce the influence of economic interests in politics, but critics say they give more power to the government over the INE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in daily cases; Dengue fever spreads across Sudan with health response weakened and more

Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in d...

 Global
3
Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023