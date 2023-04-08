Patnaik promotes Odisha Buddhist sites in Japan

Projecting Odisha’s Buddhist heritage sites as international tourist destinations, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the Japanese tour operators to collaborate with the state, according to an official statement on Saturday.

A large number of people in Japan are Buddhists.

Patnaik, while attending a meeting at Kyoto in Japan, highlighted the immense potential of Odisha as a tourist destination, with a particular emphasis on the state’s Buddhist heritage sites in Dhauli, Lalitgiri, Ratnagiri and Udayagiri.

During the discussion, he also spoke about the various initiatives undertaken by the Odisha government to promote tourism and improve tourism infrastructure in the state.

The representatives of the tourism and hospitality sector in Japan expressed interest in exploring the possibilities of collaboration with Odisha, given the state's unique cultural heritage and natural beauty, the statement said.

Odisha Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma made a detailed presentation on the Tourism sector in Odisha.

The Odisha chief minister is on a tour of Japan to seek investment.

