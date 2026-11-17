‌Pentagon ​policy chief Elbridge Colby on Tuesday cautioned European NATO allies against excluding US firms from weapons deals as they heed Washington's calls to arm up and shed dependence on the US for the continent's conventional defence.

"We understand European populations need to benefit from greater defence spending. That's only ‌fair and reasonable," Colby said after a meeting at NATO's Brussels headquarters. "But American companies make the best weaponry in the world. If you're going to have a secure Europe in NATO 3.0, you need things like the (US fighter jet) F-35."

Colby said the US was not insisting on American-only production and was ready to help along collaboration of the defence industries, but it had to be a "pragmatic, ‌balanced relationship". Responding to questions on the timeline and scope of a potential drawdown of US troops in Europe under an ongoing review, Colby said he was still hopeful a December 1 ‌deadline for the review would be met.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled the six-month review in June. He did not explicitly say it could lead to cuts in the 80,000 US troops deployed to Europe, but stressed the goal of prompting the continent to do more while enabling the US military to meet global commitments.

Colby praised allies such as Germany, Scandinavian countries, Poland and the Netherlands for making progress while stressing the urgency for others to fall in line. "We're going ⁠to allocate ​our military where it's most needed for Americans," he ⁠said, singling out the Western Hemisphere and the Indo-Pacific.

"That doesn't mean abandoning Europe. Rather, it means a different, rebalanced relationship with your allies, which harkens back to NATO 1.0 to the era of the Cold War, which is based on ⁠military readiness." MORE CLARITY EXPECTED WITHIN WEEKS

Speaking before the meeting, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he expected more clarity on the scope of any US drawdown within weeks. "We expect changes in troop levels, but we ​don't know anything concrete yet...But again, a shift in the balance of conventional forces would have occurred under any other US president, due to increased engagement in the Indo-Pacific."

Germany ⁠hosts about 35,000 US troops, the largest American military presence in Europe. European military sources have speculated Washington might move a brigade or some 5,000 troops from Germany either to Asia or closer to NATO's eastern flank in Poland. The meeting of ⁠the ​so-called Ramstein Group of Ukraine's military supporters at NATO headquarters discussed how to supply more arms to Kyiv ahead of a harsh winter, while Russia steps up air strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Pistorius said Germany and Norway would sponsor another package of US weapons under the PURL programme, focusing on supplying more PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine. He put ⁠Berlin's contribution to the package at some $300 million.

Germany is working to integrate its IRIS-T missile with Norwegian NASAMS air defence systems and will deliver additional radars as well as drone and ⁠fighter jet ammunition, he said. "We will ... once again appeal ⁠to everyone's sense of responsibility," Pistorius underlined, alluding to allies such as Greece which still have large stocks of Patriot missiles.

Support for Ukraine was not a charity event but went beyond solidarity and support for a country under attack, he said, adding, "It is about the security of Europe, ‌and it is about stopping Vladimir ‌Putin and putting him in his place."