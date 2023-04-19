Kazakhstan's Q1 GDP up 4.9% y/y - PM
Kazakhstan's gross domestic product rose 4.9% year-on-year in the first quarter, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told a government meeting on Wednesday.
Smailov said the Central Asian nation's economy has adapted to adverse external conditions which slowed growth to 3.2% last year.
