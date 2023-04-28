Left Menu

Germany's Turks start voting in critical Turkish elections

Turkish citizens based in Germany began voting on Thursday in Turkey's elections at a record number of polling stations aimed at boosting their participation in a vote that is the biggest electoral threat to President Tayyip Erdogan in two decades in power.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 01:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 01:49 IST
Germany's Turks start voting in critical Turkish elections

Turkish citizens based in Germany began voting on Thursday in Turkey's elections at a record number of polling stations aimed at boosting their participation in a vote that is the biggest electoral threat to President Tayyip Erdogan in two decades in power. Germany is home to the world's largest Turkish diaspora, which in the past has shown strong support for Erdogan, who is trailing in opinion polls, and his conservative AK party.

Some 1.5 million Turkish citizens there are eligible to vote before presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 in Turkey. They have until May 9 to submit ballots. The German foreign ministry said in a statement it had approved 16 polling stations for all the cities where Turkey has consulates. In 2018 there were 13.

Still, pro-government Turkish media criticized Germany for not allowing Turkey to double the number of polling stations. "This is a political decision, I have to say quite frankly. And at this point, it is important for the relations between the two countries to revert from the mistake they made," said the head of Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and AK member Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Some voters see the election as a potential turning point for how Turkey is governed after a deep cost of living crisis and collapse of the lira currency, as well as a test of a 2017 referendum that gave Erdogan near unchecked authority and significantly weakened parliament. Turkish voter Umur Saman urged fellow citizens in Germany to take part.

"They live in Europe, they see the circumstances in Europe and they also see the road Turkey is taking. If they want the benefits they get here in Germany to be the standards in Turkey as well, they have to take responsibility for their country and use their right to vote," he said. Kemal Goktepe, another voter at the Munich consulate said: "President Erdogan wants to continue his presidential system. So it's a decision: we believe the system is not entirely democratic."

The elections will take place three months after powerful earthquakes in Turkey's southeast killed tens of thousands and left millions homeless. Erdogan has been criticized for his handling of the disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023