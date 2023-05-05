Left Menu

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption of single paisa: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

The agency had summoned Kejriwal as a witness.They put the CBI, ED, Income Tax and police after me.

Updated: 05-05-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that central probe agencies are trying to prove by ''any means'' that he is a ''thief'', and told the prime minister that he can hang him publicly if corruption of even a paisa is found against him.

Kejriwal was on April 16 questioned by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail. The agency had summoned Kejriwal as a witness.

''They put the CBI, ED, Income Tax and police after me. Why? There is only one purpose -- which is to prove by any means that 'Kejriwal chor hai (Kejriwal is a thief)' and prove that he has indulged in corruption,'' he said.

Kejriwal was speaking after dedicating 80 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people of Punjab at an event here.

''I want tell Modi ji,'' the Delhi CM said, ''Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell him that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly.'' ''But stop this 'roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha (drama),'' Kejriwal said, attacking the Modi government.

