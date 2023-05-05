Left Menu

We compelled Pawar to stay on as NCP chief, says Jayant Patil; asks cadres to distribute sugar

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Friday said all party leaders compelled Sharad Pawar to withdraw his decision to step down as party chief, telling him that he must continue working for the country and the state.Patil also took to Twitter to appeal to the cadres to distribute sugar across the state.Honourable Sharad Pawar has announced his decision to withdraw his resignation and there is a very happy atmosphere among workers and people across the state.

We compelled Pawar to stay on as NCP chief, says Jayant Patil; asks cadres to distribute sugar
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Friday said all party leaders compelled Sharad Pawar to withdraw his decision to step down as party chief, telling him that he must continue working for the country and the state.

Patil also took to Twitter to appeal to the cadres to distribute sugar across the state.

''Honourable Sharad Pawar has announced his decision to withdraw his resignation and there is a very happy atmosphere among workers and people across the state. I appeal to workers across the state to celebrate this joy by distributing sugar in every village and every nook and corner,'' he tweeted.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Patil said Pawar's announcement of May 2 had come as a shock to all of them, but lakhs of party workers urged him to withdraw his decision. ''Today, Pawar withdrew his decision and decided to work ahead, and we are all happy about the decision,'' he said. Asked what prompted the NCP chief to withdraw his decision after three days, Patil said there was demand from party workers, and leaders of other parties in the country too called him and urged him to change his mind. NCP leaders from other states also arrived in Mumbai and tried to persuade Pawar to stay on as party supremo, he added.

''We all compelled him to withdraw his decision and told him that for the country, state and the party, he has to work,'' Patil said. On Ajit Pawar's absence at Pawar's press conference at the Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Patil said Ajit was there till 2 pm. ''No one knew about the press conference. I, being the state president, was also told at the last moment. I also came late, so there is no other reason for Ajit Pawar's absence, as nobody was told about the press conference,'' he said, adding that the NCP was united. Anil Deshmukh, another NCP leader, said all workers of the party were happy with Pawar's decision.

