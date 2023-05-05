U.S. CDC chief Rochelle Walensky stepping down, Biden says

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, a top U.S. public health official, is leaving the institution, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

