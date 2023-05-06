Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: BJP has become a party of corrupt people, says Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the BJP has become the party of corrupt people and questioned its devotion to Lord Ram and Hanuman. He said that PM Modi is not speaking about 40 commission, a reference to his partys allegations of corruption against the BJP-ruled Karnataka government.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the BJP has become the party of corrupt people and questioned its devotion to Lord Ram and Hanuman. He was speaking with reporters at Swami Vivekananda airport in Raipur before heading for Ambikapur city in northern Chhattisgarh. To a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming in poll-bound Karnataka that the Congress gets scared even if he says "Jai Bajrangbali", Baghel said, "No one has a problem in saying 'Bajrangbali ki Jai'." The BJP has been attacking the Congress after the latter's election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka polls said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred". "During their (BJP) rule (in Chhattisgarh) did they ever organize Ramayan Mandalis? Did they renovate Kaushilya Mata Mandir? Who established lord Ram's idol in Shivrinarayan," asked the CM of the Congress-governed Chhattisgarh. He said that PM Modi is not speaking about "40% commission", a reference to his party's allegations of corruption against the BJP-ruled Karnataka government. Baghel said the PM has not spoken about the Adani issue. "A north-eastern state (Manipur) is burning, shoot-at-site order has been issued for 8 out of 12 districts. They have the double engine government. Why doesn't Modi ji speak about it?" he added.

