Following are the top stories at 9 pm: KARNATAKA ELECTION STORIES MDS30 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-LD PM **** PM Modi slams Congress guarantee of 'Garibi Hatao' as its 'biggest fraud in history'; holds massive roadshow in Bengaluru Bengaluru/Badami/Haveri: Cautioning people of Karnataka against Congress' guarantees' ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the promise of 'Garibi Hatao' announced by the party 50 years ago as its ''biggest fraud in the history'', which is still going on. **** MDS31 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-SONIA-BJP **** Sonia Gandhi hits out at BJP in poll-bound Karnataka over ''dark rule'' of its govt Hubballi (K'taka): In a scathing attack on the BJP, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said Karnataka and by extension India cannot make progress without getting rid of the ruling party's ''loot, lies, ego and hatred''. **** MDS10 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-SHAH-CONG **** Congress working on banned PFI's agenda, claims Amit Shah in Karnataka election rally Savadatti (K'taka): Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of functioning on the banned Popular Front of India's (PFI) agenda, as he urged the people of Karnataka not to vote for the opposition party in Assembly polls next week. **** MDS9 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-CM-KHARGE **** Will probe audio recording's authenticity: CM on Congress charge of ''Kharge assassination plot'' Hubballi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said an investigation would be conducted to find out the authenticity of the audio recording regarding the alleged plot to kill Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. **** MDS8 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-YOGI ADITYANATH **** Yogi Adityanath accuses Cong of attempting to 'make mockery' of Hindu faith by proposing to ban Bajrang Dal Koppa(KTK): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Congress of attempting to 'make a mockery' of Hindu faith by proposing to ban Bajrang Dal, which the majority community will not tolerate and accept. **** NATION CAL21 MN-VIOLENCE-2NDLD SITUATION **** 54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal Valley returning to normalcy Imphal: The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 54, officials said, as life returned to a wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday with shops and markets reopening and cars plying on the roads. **** DEL43 CONGRESS-LD PM ROADSHOW **** Modi 'master of distortion', only cares for his 'grand tamasha', says Congress on PM's Bengaluru roadshow New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ''master of distortion'' and accused him of caring only for his ''grand tamasha'' and not the inconvenience caused by his 26-km roadshow in Bengaluru. **** DEL48 JK-LDALL-RAJOURI-ENCOUNTER **** Suspected Dhangri attacker killed as defence minister visits J-K's Rajouri Rajouri/Jammu: A terrorist said to be part of the group that attacked civilians at Dhangri village earlier this year was killed during an operation on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited an army base and took stock of the overall security situation, officials said. **** DEL42 IMD-CYCLONE **** Storm brewing in southeast Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into Cyclone Mocha New Delhi: A cyclonic circulation formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, which is seen by weather scientists as the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week. **** DEL47 KA-SHIVAKUMAR-2NDLD INTERVIEW **** Cong will win at least 141 seats, BJP will be down to less than 60: D K Shivakumar New Delhi: Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Saturday exuded confidence that his party would win at least 141 seats in the May 10 assembly polls and asserted that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership.By Asim Kamal **** CAL19 WB-MANIPUR-MAMATA **** Efforts on to evacuate Bengal people stranded in strife-torn Manipur: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said efforts are underway to evacuate people of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur. **** BOM17 MP-POLLS-LD PRIYANKA **** Priyanka Gandhi to sound Congress's poll bugle in MP next month Jabalpur: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kickstart the Congress's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections from Jabalpur city in June, a party functionary said on Saturday. **** BOM15 MH-PAWAR-LD BARAMATI **** Will work out common minimum program to bring Opposition together: Pawar Baramati (Maha): A common minimum programme of the Opposition will be prepared ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said here on Saturday. **** LEGAL CAL27 CJI-LIVE STREAMING **** Live streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI Cuttack: CJI DY Chandrachud on Saturday said live streaming of court proceedings has flipside and judges need to be trained as every word they say is in the public realm in the age of social media. **** FOREIGN FGN58 LDALL KCF-PANJWAR **** Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Lahore Lahore/Chandigarh: Wanted Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar was on Saturday shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.By M Zulqernain ****

