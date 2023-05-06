Punjab Guv takes up issue of journalist's arrest with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday took up the issue of the arrest of a Delhi-based journalist with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said such incidents “do not give a good message about the state”, official sources said.

The television journalist along with two others was arrested in Ludhiana by the Punjab Police after their vehicle allegedly hit a woman, resulting in an injury to her hand. They were also accused of using derogatory language against the complainant, police said.

The governor called up Mann and conveyed his sentiments over the arrest of the woman journalist.

Sources said Purohit told Mann that journalists from outside the state come here for work and if such incidents happen, it ''does not give a good message about the state”. He also urged the chief minister to get the journalist released. The complainant had claimed that the incident took place when she was on her way to attend the inauguration of a 'mohalla clinic' in Ludhiana on Friday.

A case was registered at police station division number 3 in Ludhiana in this regard. PTI CHS VSD SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)