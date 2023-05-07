Left Menu

Gehlot expresses concern over students of Rajasthan stranded in violence-hit Manipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 00:02 IST
Gehlot expresses concern over students of Rajasthan stranded in violence-hit Manipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed concerns over the safety of students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribes who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday after which the clashes broke out.

The death toll in the ethnic violence stands at 54, officials said, even as life returned to wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday with shops and markets reopening and cars plying on the roads.

Gehlot, however, said top officials of his government are in touch with officials in the northeastern state.

''The news of some students of Rajasthan being trapped in Manipur violence is worrying,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The chief secretary and the director general of police of Rajasthan are in touch with senior officials there and soon efforts will be made to bring them home safely,'' the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023