'No answers from CM': Kerala LoP slams CM Vijayan over 'AI camera scam'

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Satheesan claimed that the irregularities started happening from the time the cost estimation of the AI cameras was made.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 15:53 IST
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly, VD Satheesan, hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, saying that he was silent on the alleged AI camera scam. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Satheesan claimed that the irregularities started happening from the time the cost estimation of the AI cameras was made.

Also questioning the chief minister's silence on the issue, Satheesan said, "We have posed seven questions to the chief minister. But there is still no answer. We furnished evidence that there was a scam of Rs 100 crores. This is a serious matter. The irregularities started happening ever since the cost estimation of AI cameras was made," he said. The LoP added, "A contract that was supposed to cost less than 40 crores was eventually awarded for Rs 151 crores. There is no explanation from the government for this. They are beating around the bush. Can anyone question the authenticity of any document we have brought to the public domain? Can anyone say they are wrong?"

Earlier, on Thursday, reacting to allegations of graft against CM Vijayan over the pricing and contract for installing AI-enabled cameras across the state, former Kerala LoP Ramesh Chennithala said, "This AI-camera scam is directly linked to the chief minister. The father-in-law of the chief minister's son was very much a part of this deal through a company named Prasadio. All the records are in the public domain now." Chennithala alleged that the chief minister has chosen to remain silent on the allegations as he knows that they are true.

"Even after all records have been brought in the public domain, the chief minister remains a mute spectator. He is not opening his mouth. This would suggest that he knows that there was corruption involved. Why else is he not refuting the charges? When an allegation is raised against a person, he should come forward and clear his position. He should speak up in his defence. The CM is neither denying the charges nor providing any explanation whatsoever," Chennithala added. The former LoP said it was the duty of the Opposition to bring such alleged corrupt deals into the public domain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

