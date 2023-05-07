Left Menu

AAP staring at 'huge defeat' in Jalandhar bypoll: Cong MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

PTI | Phillaur(Punjab) | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:42 IST
AAP staring at 'huge defeat' in Jalandhar bypoll: Cong MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Sunday claimed that the AAP is staring at a ''huge defeat'' in the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and accused the ruling party in Punjab of ''intimidating'' voters.

He claimed that as the ''fear'' of losing the Jalandhar bypoll right after last year's Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election defeat grips Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, they are ''resorting to intimidation of voters and misuse of government machinery''.

The current dispensation is ''indulging in intimidation tactics through police, and block development and panchayat officers'', Vikramjit Chaudhary said while campaigning for his mother and Congress candidate for the Jalandhar bypoll, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary.

The election was necessitated following the death of his father and Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary.

Vikramjit Chaudhary addressed election meetings in Rasulpur, Bhar Singh Pura, Dhak Majara, Mandi, Jhuggian Maha Singh, Muthadda Kalan, Atta and Goraya of his assembly constituency, Phillaur.

He said an ''anti-AAP wave'' is running through every street, ward and village of the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency and after losing the Sangrur bypoll last year, the AAP is set to face a ''huge defeat'' in the May 10 bypoll as well.

''The government has tried to intimidate everyone -- councillors, sarpanches, panches, voters, etc but this kind of politics failed in Punjab earlier and will fail in this by election also,'' Vikramjit Chaudhary said.

''Before the assembly elections last year, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal used to ask for one opportunity at governance in Punjab, but now, even after a series of failures in more than a year's tenure, he is shamelessly asking for another year in the bypoll,'' he said and added that people are fed up with the Bhagwant Mann government.

People are ready to vote for Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary on May 10, Vikramjit Chaudhary said.

