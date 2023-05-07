Left Menu

SCO delegates impressed by Goan cuisine, culture: EAM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:47 IST
SCO delegates impressed by Goan cuisine, culture: EAM
  • Country:
  • India

All the delegates who attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's foreign ministerial meeting in Goa were impressed by Goan cuisine, culture and hospitality, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

India hosted the meeting at a beach resort in Goa's Benaulim on May 4 and 5.

The meeting was attended by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, China's Qin Gang, Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Saidov and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming.

Tajikistan's foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Kazakhstan's Murat Nurtleu and Kyrgyzstan's Zheenbek Kulubaev also attended the meeting.

''The SCO Foreign Ministers held their meeting in Goa on May 04-05, 2023. All delegates were impressed by Goan cuisine, culture and hospitality,'' Jaishakar tweeted.

''Thank Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant and all officials involved for the excellent arrangements,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023