Left Menu

Serbia's education minister resigns over school shooting

Opposition parties, who blame Prime Minister Ana Brnabic's government for failing to prevent the two rampages, have called on supporters to join an anti-government march on Monday evening in Belgrade.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 23:01 IST
Serbia's education minister resigns over school shooting

Serbia's Education Minister Branko Ruzic resigned on Sunday over last week's shooting at an elementary school in which eight children and a security guard were killed, amid public anger over that and another mass shooting just a day later. The country is in shock and mourning over the two shootings: the school massacre in the capital on Wednesday and a rampage outside the city on Thursday in which eight people died.

The suspects in both cases - respectively a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man - are in custody. Opposition parties, who blame Prime Minister Ana Brnabic's government for failing to prevent the two rampages, have called on supporters to join an anti-government march on Monday evening in Belgrade. They demanded Ruzic's resignation, among other things.

"As a responsible and well-raised man, as a professional in fulfilling all public duties so far, and as a parent and as a citizen of Serbia, I made a rational decision to resign," Ruzic said in his resignation letter to Brnabic. Following the shootings, the government introduced a set of measures last week aimed at preventing violence in schools and reducing the number of weapons held by civilians.

Serbia has an entrenched gun culture, especially in rural areas, but its gun control laws were fairly strict even before the latest shootings. It and the rest of the Western Balkans are awash with military-grade weapons and ordnance that stayed in private hands after the 1990s wars that tore apart the former Yugoslavia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023