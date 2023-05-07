BJP trying to woo Christians in Kerala but targeting them in Manipur, says CPI(M) leader Govindan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are trying to woo Christians in Kerala but that community is now ''being hunted'' in Manipur, said MV Govindan, the Kerala unit secretary of the CPI(M).

Addressing reporters here, Govindan said it is the BJP's agenda to create a rift on communal lines and thousands are being affected as a result.

''Manipur is ruled by the BJP. They claim that they have huge support among the northeastern states and the Christians there. However, the people, including the elected representatives, are stranded. ''Narendra Modi and BJP are trying to woo Christians in Kerala but people of that community are being hunted in Manipur,'' Govindan said.

He said the Left government in Kerala is taking all steps to bring home Keralites stranded in Manipur. Govindan claimed that even elected representatives are not safe in Manipur and referred to news reports in which an MLA's son claimed that the politician was stranded there.

''Many prominent persons are affected due to the riots,'' he said.

Govindan alleged that the BJP ''orchestrated the riots'' in Manipur to create a division in society.

''When the communal reservation was announced, it is alleged that one particular sect was given more. The BJP failed to deal with the incident in a proper manner. It is the agenda of the RSS to create division in the society. ''They created riots and the central government is not doing anything. Even elected representatives are not safe there. This is a result of the BJP's attempt to fan communalism and destroy secularism in the country,'' the Left leader alleged. Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing at least 54.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

