Manipur Violence: Manipur CM N Biren Singh thanks Amit Shah for constant support

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday expressed his gratitude and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his constant support as the situation in the state continues to improve.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:20 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday expressed his gratitude and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his constant support as the situation in the state continues to improve. "As the situation in Manipur continues to improve and normalcy returns, I'm thankful to the Shri @AmitShah Ji for his constant supervision and support to make this feat possible. I have been constantly in touch with the @HMOIndia to monitor the situation and ensure no further violence is taken place in the State. The paramilitary and state forces have been doing an exemplary job in controlling the violence and bringing the state back to normalcy. I also appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation. @PMOIndia @JPNadda @sambitswaraj @AShardaDevi @crpfindia @BSF_India @adgpi," the Manipur CM said in a tweet.

On Sunday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey convened a security review meeting at Imphal over the violence in the State. Security Adviser to Manipur government Kuldip Singh, IPS (Retd) and Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Sinha, the overall Operational Commander of the present turmoil arising in the State were present in the meeting.

Security Advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh on Saturday said that the number of confirmed deaths in the violence is about 28-30 but the government has to verify it further. Security advisor Kuldiep Singh said the state government is verifying the deaths due to the violence. As of now the confirmed deaths are 28-30."...The confirmed death cases are 28-30. We are further verifying.

As and when we get it verified and find out that it is because of the violence, we will confirm it", Singh said. Singh added that in many claims, more than 54 people have been said to have died, which is being officially verified.

Giving details of the skirmish on Friday, Kuldiep Singh said, "Yesterday there was a skirmish. Army column had to open fire. Today morning, three bodies have been found there." According to Raj Bhavan, Governor Uikey expressed during the meeting that she had already made to all the sections of the society to solve the problem through peaceful dialogue amicably.

Governor appreciated the relentless efforts made by the Security Forces to save lives and properties at this critical juncture. Further, she also suggested shifting people, who are in different relief camps, to send to their respective places safely which was acceded to by both the Security Adviser and the Operational Commander. Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Manipur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State, informed CM in a tweet. Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh himself.

The meeting follows violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few northeastern state districts amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. (ANI)

