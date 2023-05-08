SDPI worker held for assaulting Cong worker in Mangaluru

An activist of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was arrested by police for assaulting a Congress worker during a scuffle here between party workers on Sunday night. Police sources said the scuffle between the workers of the two parties began when a campaign vehicle of the Congress came in the way of an SDPI vehicle rally at Natekal in Konaje police station limits. As the bike and rickshaw rally organised by SDPI workers caused traffic obstruction on the road, the driver of the Congress campaign vehicle honked horn and played a campaign song. The enraged SDPI workers then assaulted the driver of the vehicle. Naufal, who was injured in the scuffle, was hospitalised. Police later arrested an SDPI worker who was part of the group that assaulted Naufal. Sources said the security at the venue of the SDPI meeting at Deralakatee was tightened following the incident. Congress leader and former minister U T Khader is facing Sathish Kumpala of BJP in the Mangaluru Assembly segment where Riyaz Farangipete is the SDPI candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)