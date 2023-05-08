Left Menu

Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he would meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the latters visit to Mumbai on May 11, adding their outlook is that the country needs an alternative to the current BJP-led government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he would meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the latter's visit to Mumbai on May 11, adding their outlook is that the country needs an ''alternative'' to the current BJP-led government. Pawar, who on Friday revoked his decision to quit as NCP chief, was speaking to reporters in Solapur before heading to Nipani in Karnataka where he will hold a rally for his party candidate in the Assembly polls to be held in the neighbouring state on May 10.

Asked about a possible meeting with Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Pawar said, “I have received a message that Nitish Kumar will visit Mumbai on May 11. We will meet, though I do not have all the details with me. Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country.” “Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same,” the NCP chief said. The Lok Sabha polls in the country are due next year. Pawar also said there were no discussion on Lok Sabha seat sharing in Maharashtra with his political allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress (the three parties are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi).

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will sit together and then discuss a seat sharing formula. There is no point in making any claim on a particular Lok Sabha seat before such meetings,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

