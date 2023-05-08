Uzbek president calls snap presidential election - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:53 IST
- Country:
- Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called a snap presidential election, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday, without giving a date.
Uzbek voters approved a package of constitutional amendments in a referendum on April 30 that allows Mirziyoyev to run for two more seven-year terms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement