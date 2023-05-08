Uzbek president calls snap presidential election - RIA

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called a snap presidential election, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday, without giving a date.

Uzbek voters approved a package of constitutional amendments in a referendum on April 30 that allows Mirziyoyev to run for two more seven-year terms.

