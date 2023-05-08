Uzbek president calls snap election, but gives no date

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Monday he was calling a snap presidential election but he did not give a date.

Uzbek voters approved a package of constitutional amendments in a referendum on April 30 that allows Mirziyoyev to run for two more terms, and extends each term to seven years from five. Mirziyoyev said that he felt he needed a fresh mandate under the new constitution to carry out further reforms.

He did not say when the vote would be held, but Uzbek law requires at least two months' notice.

